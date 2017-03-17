HyperLoop One completes full-scale test tube, lists 11 routes

  • April 7, 2017, 2:32 pm
  • Apr 7, 2017, 2:32 pm
  •         by Justin King

Different teams will compete to determine where the first tube transport system will be built.

HyperLoop One has finished building a full-scale test tube and announced 11 possible routes for its first deployment in the US.


The company is taking a unique approach to establishing its first pod transportation system, inviting third parties -- such as university groups, government representatives or other startups -- to compete for funding and official support to build a tube across their own proposed route.

The US semi-finalist routes include Los Angeles to San Diego; Seattle to Eugene, Oregon; Reno to Las Vegas; Cheyenne, Wyoming to Houston; Kansas City to St. Louis; Pittsburgh to Chicago; Boston to Providence, Rhode Island; and Miami to Orlando, according to a USA Today report.

The hyperloop technology could theoretically transport cargo or passengers from LA to San Diego in less than 15 minutes, or all the way from Denver to Dallas in little more than an hour.

First, HyperLoop must prove the idea is technically feasible. The startup has completed a 500-meter test tube at its Nevada site, measuring 11 feet wide for full-scale tests of propulsion systems and other necessary components. The first unmanned tests are expected to begin later this year.

"We want to build projects that will be finished, that have support and where people are cheering us on and not trying to prevent us from succeeding," says HyperLoop One head Rob Lloyd.

Now

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 45m

Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location.    http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp

 1h

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 3h

Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes

Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando.    http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx

 4h

Ford won't return to Formula 1

Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak.    http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig

 5h

Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut in Shanghai

Acura has announced it will introduce a long-wheelbase variant of the TLX at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model will only be sold on the Chinese market, and it will likely be built there, too.   

 6h

Chevrolet previews Shanghai-bound FNR-X concept

Chevrolet has released a dark teaser image that previews a new concept car. Named FNR-X, the model will debut in two weeks at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show.   

 7h

Peugeot establishes North American division

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.    

 8h

Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.    

 9h

Lamborghini displays like-new Miura at German show

Lamborghini is showcasing a like-new Miura at the annual Techno Classica, one of the largest classic car shows in Germany. The V12-powered supercar was treated to a full restoration by the company's Polo Storico division.    

 10h