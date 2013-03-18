Hyundai crosses Antarctica in a Santa Fe

Most Discussed
Now
BMW sees the end of three-pedal M cars
BMW predicts the end is near for M-badged cars equipped with a manual transmission. "I'm not even sure the next generation of M3 and M4 models from BMW will have the option of a manual gearbox," conceded Peter Quintus, M's vice president of sales and marketing. http://bit.ly/2oT50Kx
ZF expands Shanghai engineering center
German supplier ZF invested 50 million euros into its Shanghai, China, research and development center. Opened on April 18, the new facility now stretches 170,000 square feet. ZF hopes the investment will allow it to capture a bigger share of the nation's mobility market.
China's GAC prepares to go global
Chinese car-maker GAC Motor is ready to expand into international markets, according to the general manager Yu Jun. "We will launch the star models of GA8 and GS8 to overseas markets, providing high-quality products and services for international consumers," he told newspaper China Daily. The brand plans to re-name its Trumpchi brand in the United States.
BMW M4 CS limited to just 3,000 units
Executive comments suggest other M cars could get the CS treatment, raising hopes that the M2 CS will be next on the list. http://bit.ly/2oSroUx
Fiat dealers in Italy invoiced for inventory they didn't order
Fiat dealers in Italy are speaking out over having their inventories stuffed with cars they never ordered. According to Automotive News, multiple dealers claim to have been invoiced for thousands of Tipos and Ducatos they did not order, and accused Fiat of including configurations of the slow-selling Tipo that are difficult for dealers unload. http://bit.ly/2p0cKc4
Honda to offer cheaper Civic Type R next year?
The company is expected to sell just a Touring trim later this spring at US showrooms, followed by a less expensive base model in 2018, according to a rumor posted by <em>AutoGuide</em>. http://bit.ly/2oSeINi
BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you
Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets. http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ
VW sentenced to three-year probation
Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw