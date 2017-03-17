Hyundai developing its own EV platform

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 4:24 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company will launch an all-electric Genesis model by 2021.

Hyundai has confirmed plans to develop its own platform dedicated to electric vehicles.

"The electric-vehicle platform will require high up-front investments but we are doing this to prepare for the future," Hyundai senior vice president Lee Ki-Sang told Reuters.

Hyundai appears to be further hedging against its risky bet on hydrogen. The Tucson Fuel Cell has failed to gain traction, despite growing demand for SUVs and crossovers.

The Ioniq Electric will be the first model to test the waters but, with just 124 miles of electric range, it will be potentially overshadowed by long-range alternatives.

RELATED CARS
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
2016 Hyundai Veloster
2015 Hyundai Accent Hatchback
2015 Hyundai Tucson
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2015 Hyundai Sonata

The next Hyundai-Kia EVs will be small crossovers based on existing platforms, starting with a Hyundai-badged model and followed by a Kia variant. The comments could be referring to the rumored Niro EV.

Hyundai will launch an EV for its luxury Genesis brand in 2021, following a Genesis plug-in hybrid in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT
Chinese startup previews Genesis Coupe-based EV

Now

Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia

Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet.    http://bit.ly/2mSa56n

 8h

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 9h

2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October

The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk

 10h

Next BMW i car pushed back to 2021

BMW's i sub-brand won't launch a new car until 2021, the company has confirmed. Instead, the German brand is focusing on launching electric variants of existing cars like the MINI and the next-gen X3.   https://bloom.bg/2mRJp5M

 11h

Toyota to preview FJ successor in New York?

Toyota's next concept could preview the successor to the FJ Cruiser. Named FT-4X, the design study will debut next month at the New York Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2mRMa77

 12h

Mercedes investing $11 billion in EVs

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is making an $11 billion investment to introduce 10 new electric cars by 2022, three years sooner than expected. The vehicles range from a GLC-sized crossover to a heavy-duty delivery truck.    http://bit.ly/2mRLIpr

 13h

Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1

Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features.    http://bit.ly/2niOUpt

 14h

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader.   http://bit.ly/2mRZmc6

 15h

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 1d

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 1d