Hyundai developing rugged, body-on-frame truck

  • May 7, 2017, 4:44 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The pickup isn't related to the Santa Cruz concept.

One of the many new models Hyundai has in the pipeline is a brawny, body-on-frame pickup truck aimed at the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger.

The yet-unnamed model is being developed for global markets, though it's too early to tell whether that includes the United States. It'll be an important product in places like Australia and South East Asia where relatively compact pickup trucks are immensely popular.

Hyundai is also turning the Santa Cruz concept (pictured) into a production model developed largely for the United States. However, the brand explained it can't simply move the steering wheel to the right side of the dashboard and put the truck on a freighter to Australia because it's not rugged enough.

"The Santa Cruz is a different proposition. We don't have any interest in it, even if it happens at all, and in right-hand drive. We're focusing on proper 4x4 and 4x2 trucks," Scott Grant, the COO of Hyundai's Australian division, told website CarAdvice.

The Santa Cruz is expected to make its debut before the end of the decade. When it lands, it will occupy the same leisure-oriented niche as the Honda Ridgeline.

The body-on-frame model that Hyundai's Australian division is waiting for won't arrive until after 2020, according to Grant.

Now

Ford lays off 130 workers at Ohio truck plant

Citing falling demand, Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at the factory that builds the F-650 and F-750 trucks. A spokeswoman told The Detroit News that the workers will come back to work in the fall when production of redesigned models begins.   http://detne.ws/2qCytKl

 1h

Next Renault Megane RS to debut on May 26?

The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut on May 26, according to sources familiar with Renault's plans. Aimed at the Golf R, the hottest Megane yet will debut during this year's Monaco Grand Prix.   http://bit.ly/2qLtCUD

 21h

Shaq buys Ford F-650

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neil has purchased a "Shaq-sized" Ford F-650 to use as a daily driver. In a video posted on Twitter, the 7'1" athlete thanked Ford for building big trucks for big guys.   http://bit.ly/2qLLluP

 23h

Tesla Model Y getting new platform

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the Model Y crossover. He confirmed the compact model will get the Model X's falcon doors, which is hardly a surprise, while also announcing it will ride on a brand-new platform. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2019.   http://bit.ly/2qCzDWd

 1d

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 1d

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 1d

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 1d

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 2d

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 2d

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 2d