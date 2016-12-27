The plug-in Ioniq Blue sips fuel at a rate of 57mpg city, 59mpg highway and 58mpg combined. It's also good for about 31 miles on battery power alone.
The all-electric Ioniq isn't quite as impressive as its gas-electric counterparts, with an estimated range of just 124 miles. In comparison, the Chevrolet Bolt can travel up to 238 miles between charges. However, Hyundai promises that a boost to 200 miles is coming by 2018; a 250-mile version of the Ioniq should be on offer by 2020.
It should be noted that the Ioniq is a little more frugal with its use of electricity than the Bolt. It's rated at 136 MPGe combined, versus 119 MPGe combined for the Bolt.
