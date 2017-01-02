Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, EV to arrive in showrooms this month

Availability will initially be limited to California before expanding to other states.

Hyundai has confirmed that its Ioniq hybrid and EV are due to arrive at US showrooms in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Autoblog, Hyundai spokesman Jim Trainor promised US buyers in California will be able to buy either the all-electric or mild hybrid edition before the end of February.

Introduced at least year's New York auto show, the Ioniq family represents the first new models among 26 electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered cars to arrive from Hyundai-Kia by the end of the decade.

The mild hybrid variant is aimed squarely at the Toyota Prius, with an EPA-rated city/highway fuel economy of 55/54 mpg -- beating the Japanese rival by three mpg.

the Ioniq EV arrives with only 124 miles of all-electric range, competitive against aging rivals such as the Nissan Leaf but far short of the Chevrolet Bolt's 238 mile range. Hyundai is already working on a proper rival, however, with a promise to reach 200 miles by 2018 and 250 miles by 2020.

The Korean automaker is also working on a plug-in hybrid with 31 miles of all-electric range, due to hit the market by fall.