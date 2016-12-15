Hyundai-Kia supplier fined $2.6M after robot kills worker

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 2:48 pm
  •         by Justin King

An OSHA official warned Hyundai and Kia that their exclusive suppliers' production policies were endangering workers.

An Alabama supplier that exclusively stamps parts for Hyundai and Kia has been hit with nearly $2.6 million in federal penalties for safety and health violations.

The enforcement action was prompted by a June accident that killed a 20-year old worker two weeks before her wedding day. She had entered a robotic station to clear a sensor fault when the robot restarted abruptly, crushing her inside the machine.

A subsequent investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration led to citations for nearly two dozen violations including 19 "egregious instance-by-instance willful violations" at the Joon LLC (DBA Ajin USA) plant. OSHA also cited two staffing agencies associated with the factory, Alliance HR Inc (DBA Alliance Total Solutions) and Joynus Staffing Corp.

"This senseless tragedy could have been prevented if Regina Elsea's employers had followed proper safety precautions," said OSHA assistant labor secretary Dr. David Michaels. "In addition, it is unfortunate that Hyundai and Kia, who set strict specifications on the parts they purchase from their suppliers, appear to be less concerned with the safety of the workers who manufacture those parts."

The agency claims Michaels traveled to Korea last year to meet with Hyundai and Kia's top managers to warn them of the hazardous conditions at their suppliers, explicitly explaining that production policies were endangering workers at the suppliers' factories.

"Kia and Hyundai's on-demand production targets are so high that workers at their suppliers are often required to work six and sometimes seven days a week to meet the targets," Michaels claims. "It appears that - to reduce its own costs in meeting these targets - this supplier cut corners on safety, at the expense of workers' lives and limbs."

The specific citations flagged a failure to utilize energy control procedures to prevent machinery from starting up during maintenance and servicing, exposing workers to crushing hazards by allowing entry to a robotic cell without shutting down and securing stored energy, failing to provide safety locks and exposing employees to hazards due to improper machine guarding.

OSHA has placed Ajin USA in its Severe Violators Enforcement Program, suggesting its factories will face additional scrutiny and inspections going forward.

Ajin is an American arm of a Korean supplier, with 700 workers employed in the Alabama facility. The company also operates factories in Korea, Vietnam and China.

  

