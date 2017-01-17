Hyundai, Kia weigh $3.1B U.S. investment

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 8:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia will invest heavily in the U.S. market.

Hyundai and corporate partner Kia announced on Tuesday a new plan that will see the automotive companies invest $3.1 billion in the United States over the next five years.

Although exact details of Hyundai-Kia's investment strategy are unknown at this time, the Korean automaker says the money could be used to build a new car factory in the U.S. or expand one of its existing facilities. Also on the table is a plan to build the company's new line of luxury Genesis models in the U.S., along with a new SUV.

"We expect a boost in the U.S. economy and increased demand for various models as President-elect Trump follows through on his promise to create one million jobs in five years," Hyundai Motor President Chung Jin-haeng told Bloomberg. "We will actively consider introducing new models that have increasing demand and profits."

Hyundai-Kia's announcement comes amid threats from president-elect Donald Trump to slap vehicle imports with a 35 percent tax. The announcement could be a play to appease the incoming administration. Although Hyundai-Kia makes about 730,000 vehicles in the U.S. each year at two different plants, Kia recently opened a $3 billion facility in Mexico that will export some production to the U.S.

RELATED CARS
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2015 Hyundai Tucson
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2016 Hyundai Genesis
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2016 Hyundai Equus
2015 Hyundai Elantra

Despite the optics of the announcement, Chung downplayed the influence of the incoming Trump administration over the company's business decisions. "The U.S. market is strategically a very important market for us and success or failure there is a barometer of our success globally," Chung said. "Our interest in the U.S. market is consistent regardless of the government of the day."

Over the last five-years Hyundai-Kia has invested $2.1 billion in the U.S.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h