Hyundai Kona crossover to debut in New York

  • April 3, 2017, 1:27 am
  • Apr 3, 2017, 1:27 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Kona is aimed at the Toyota C-HR and the Honda HR-V.

Hyundai's upcoming entry-level crossover has a name: Kona. Named after a district on Hawaii's Big Island, the soft-roader is scheduled to make its public debut next month during the New York Auto Show.

The South Korean automaker promises the Kona features "true SUV genes, progressive design, and premium features." That's not a lot to go on, but the teaser image suggests the Kona will receive a bolder style than recent additions to the Hyundai lineup. The LED daytime running lights (pictured) will be positioned a little bit higher than the grille, while the headlights will be much lower, a look reminiscent of Nissan's Juke and Jeep's Cherokee.

Technical specifications remain unconfirmed. Similarly, it's too early to tell whether the Kona will be available with four-wheel drive.

The United States will be one of the Kona's biggest markets, but it was developed as a global model. Notably, Hyundai hopes adding a smaller, more city-friendly crossover to its lineup will help it reach its goal of becoming the number one Asian brand in Europe by 2021.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will arrive in showrooms before the end of the year. When it lands, it will compete in the same segment as the Toyota C-HR, the Honda HR-V, and the Mazda CX-3.

