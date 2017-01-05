Most Discussed

Other Elantra GT Stories

Other Hyundai Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Hyundai previews i30 N hot hatch

  • May 16, 2017, 6:07 am
  • May 16, 2017, 6:07 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Hyundai's answer to the Volkswagen GTI is taking shape.

Hyundai has published yet another teaser video to preview the upcoming i30 N.
Get More Car Info
Shot in England, the video sheds a little bit more insight into what we can expect from the South Korean brand's first true hot hatch. We already know the model will receive a deeper front bumper inspired by Hyundai's WRC racer, a new grille accented by two pieces of arch-shaped trim, a roof-mounted spoiler, and larger alloy wheels. The i30 N is expected to usher in the design language that will influence every upcoming N-badged Hyundai, so odds are we'll see more of the double-arched grille in the years to come.

The i30 N is envisioned as a rival for the Volkswagen GTI and the Ford Focus ST, two of the best hot hatches on the planet, so it needs to pack a significant punch to be taken seriously.

Rumors indicate it will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to deliver about 250 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. We hear that a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission will be added to the lineup a little later in the production run, but nothing is official at this point.

The Hyundai i30 N will likely debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Whether or not it will be sold in the United States -- where the standard i30 is known as the Elantra GT -- is still up in the air.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
2017 Hyundai i30 teased ahead of Paris debut
Hyundai teases GTI-punching i30 N
Paris preview: 2017 Hyundai i30
Hyundai RN30 previews first N-performance division car

Now

Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.   

 42m

LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways

A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2rltSd2

 1h

BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle

BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.   

 2h

This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.   

 3h

BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support

A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production.   http://lego.build/2qLXp2G

 4h

BMW Z4 successor won't get Z5 name

One of BMW's top executives has revealed the company's next roadster won't be called Z5. "There's no such thing [as a Z5]," said BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch in an interview with AutoGuide. Instead, the model will likely retain the Z4 nameplate.   

 5h

New French president gets DS 7 Crossback

Peugeot's DS division has built a 7 Crossback specifically for Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year old French president. It gets a handful of minor aesthetic updates like specific emblems on both ends, and odds are it's like fitted with some kind of armor.   

 6h

First take: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2

"The steering has more life than one might expect, and the challenge of getting around quickly came down to more than just aiming at the right spot in the ruts and letting the wheels fall into place."
  http://bit.ly/2rk7d0S

 17h

Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow.   http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T

 18h

Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash

Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries.   http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3

 22h