Hyundai previews i30 N hot hatch

Hyundai's answer to the Volkswagen GTI is taking shape.

Hyundai has published yet another teaser video to preview the upcoming i30 N.Shot in England, the video sheds a little bit more insight into what we can expect from the South Korean brand's first true hot hatch. We already know the model will receive a deeper front bumper inspired by Hyundai's WRC racer, a new grille accented by two pieces of arch-shaped trim, a roof-mounted spoiler, and larger alloy wheels. The i30 N is expected to usher in the design language that will influence every upcoming N-badged Hyundai, so odds are we'll see more of the double-arched grille in the years to come.The i30 N is envisioned as a rival for the Volkswagen GTI and the Ford Focus ST , two of the best hot hatches on the planet, so it needs to pack a significant punch to be taken seriously.Rumors indicate it will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to deliver about 250 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. We hear that a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission will be added to the lineup a little later in the production run, but nothing is official at this point.The Hyundai i30 N will likely debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Whether or not it will be sold in the United States -- where the standard i30 is known as the Elantra GT -- is still up in the air.