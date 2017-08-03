Hyundai recalls 1M Sonata sedans to fix seatbelt defect

The front seatbelt linkages are prone to detach from the anchor pretensioners.

Hyundai has issued a recall for nearly a million 2011-2014 Sonata sedans, including the hybrid edition.The campaign focuses on a defect involving both front seatbelts. In some vehicles, the linkages may detach from the seatbelt anchor pretensioners."In the event of a crash, if the seat belts detach from the anchor pretensioners, it can increase the risk of injury," recall documents warn.The recall was prompted by several reports of detached seatbelts involving car accidents. Investigators have not yet conclusively identified the specific defect, but the vehicles are being inspected anyway to verify the connection.Repairs are expected to begin April 7.