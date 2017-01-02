Hyundai to introduce i30 wagon in Geneva

The long-roof i30 will not be sold in the United States.

Hyundai will introduce the station wagon version of the i30 hatchback during the upcoming Geneva Auto Show.

The South Korean company's next long-roof is identical to the i30 -- which known as the Elantra GT in the United States -- from the tip of the front bumper to the B-pillar. Beyond that, its roof line gently slopes into a curved hatch accented by a discreet spoiler.

It's reasonable to assume the wagon will receive the same drivetrain options as the hatchback, meaning it will be offered with a wide palette of gasoline- and diesel-burning engines.

The gasoline-burning units include a naturally-aspirated 1.4-liter four rated at 100 horsepower, a 1.0-liter turbo three that develops 120 horses, and 140-horsepower 1.4-liter turbo four. For buyers who prefer driving a turbodiesel, Hyundai offers a 1.6-liter four-cylinder available with either 95, 110, or 136 horsepower.

In the hatchback, every engine comes standard with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is offered at an extra cost on the 140-horsepower gasoline engine and the top two oil-burners.

Like most of its rivals, Hyundai hasn't manifested an interest in America's wagon segment in several years, and that's not about to change. The i30 wagon will be sold in Europe and in dozens of other global markets, but we won't see it in the brand's United States showrooms.