Hyundai unveils 2018 Sonata in Korea

Most Discussed
Other Sonata Stories
Other Hyundai Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla. http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3
Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser
Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.
GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion
General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.
BMW previews 2018 X3
Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ
PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors. http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg
Honda Civic Type R leaked
Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.
Nissan GT-R traces world's largest map
A Nissan GT-R has traced the world's largest country map by drifting on a dry lake bed. The map of India is nearly 10 miles long. http://bit.ly/2m2stHz
2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked
A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch. http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8
Alpina B3, B4 get more power
BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.
Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva
Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.