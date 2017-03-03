Hyundai unveils 2018 Sonata in Korea

The new Sonata will be shown in the U.S. for the first time next month.

Hyundai has unveiled the Korean market version of its new Sonata sedan. Hyundai is expected to unveil the U.S.-spec version of its popular mid-size sedan at the upcoming New York auto show.Although just a mid-cycle refresh, the new Sonata, which will likely hit these shores as a 2018 model, features heavily revised exterior styling. Up front the mid-sizer has been treated to a much larger grille with a shape similar to that of Audi's. The sedan's lower bumper, fog lights and headlamps have also been revised.Around back the 2018 Sonata sports updated taillights that have been at least somewhat inspired by the Genesis G80 luxury sedan. The sedan's license plate frame has been moved from the trunk to within the lower rear bumper.Inside things haven't changed quite as much, but the Sonata has been updated with new HVAC controls, 7-inch infotainment screen (an 8-inch unit is available) and an additional USB port. The 2018 Sonata also runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto right out of the box.On the safety front the new Sonata gains lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, as well as high beam assist and dynamic bending lights.Powertrains carryover unchanged, although the Sonata's turbocharged 2.0L engine now comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other engines come hooked to a six-speed auto.Following its debut in the Big Apple next month, the 2018 Sonata should go on sale sometime during the second half of 2017.