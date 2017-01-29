Hyundai Veloster gets Value Edition trim

  • Updated January 29, 2017, 7:56 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Value Edition trim saves buyers $950.

For 2017, Hyundai has expanded the Veloster lineup with a new trim level named Value Edition.

The Value Edition trim brings a long list of standard features normally found on the list of options. These include 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a proximity key, a push-button ignition, and automatic climate control. Buyers are also treated to a seven-inch touch screen, navigation, and remote start.

Value Edition models are equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Finally, the trim level includes a Dimension sound system with eight speakers, an external amp, and a subwoofer.

The Veloster Value Edition is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive both come standard.

"The Value Edition epitomizes our desire to provide consumers more for less," explained Mike Evanoff, Hyundai's product planning manager.

The 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition is on sale now with a base price of $21,350 before destination is added. Value Edition buyers save $950 compared to those who add the aforementioned options individually.

  

