Hyundai's Genesis launches new smartwatch app

The Genesis brand is hoping to lure luxury buyers with a new smartwatch application.

Hyundai has announced a new smartwatch application for its luxury line of Genesis vehicles. The app, known as Genesis Intelligent Assistant, is available for both the Apple Watch and smartwatches running the Android operating system.

Pairing with Genesis Connected Services, the new Genesis Intelligent Assistant app gives owners the ability to interact with their car by just talking to their watch. Commands supported by the smartwatch application include remote engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, car finder and parking meter status.

"Streamlined processes and tools that respect our owners' time is part of the essence of Genesis," said Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis in the U.S. "Integrating Genesis cars with the latest devices stems from our commitment to providing a superior ownership experience, which includes constantly studying cutting-edge technology."

Genesis also offers a smartphone application that owners can use to schedule service, interact with their navigation system and receive recall notifications.

The Genesis Intelligent Assistant app is currently available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play.