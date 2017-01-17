Hyundai's Genesis launches new smartwatch app

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 12:26 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Genesis brand is hoping to lure luxury buyers with a new smartwatch application.

Hyundai has announced a new smartwatch application for its luxury line of Genesis vehicles. The app, known as Genesis Intelligent Assistant, is available for both the Apple Watch and smartwatches running the Android operating system.

Pairing with Genesis Connected Services, the new Genesis Intelligent Assistant app gives owners the ability to interact with their car by just talking to their watch. Commands supported by the smartwatch application include remote engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, car finder and parking meter status.

"Streamlined processes and tools that respect our owners' time is part of the essence of Genesis," said Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis in the U.S. "Integrating Genesis cars with the latest devices stems from our commitment to providing a superior ownership experience, which includes constantly studying cutting-edge technology."

Genesis also offers a smartphone application that owners can use to schedule service, interact with their navigation system and receive recall notifications.

RELATED CARS
2017 Genesis G80
2017 Genesis G90

The Genesis Intelligent Assistant app is currently available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h