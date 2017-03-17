Most Discussed

Hyundai's i30N undergoes winter testing

  • Updated March 19, 2017, 5:01 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The WRC-inspired hot hatch drifts through a Swedish ice track.

Hyundai has released a video of its first N-series performance vehicle undergoing performance testing in the snow.

The i30N is Hyundai's answer to rally-bred hot hatches like the Subaru WRX STI and Ford Focus ST. As such, the company has taken it to its ice tracks in Arjeplog, Sweden to undergo winter testing with professional WRC driver Thierry Neuville.

Though camouflaged, the i30N appears to have more aggressive WRC-inspired bodywork and a larger grille than the standard i30, which has a US-market equivalent as the Elantra GT. However, most notable in the video is the grumbling exhaust note as Neuville drifts it across snowy curves.

As is expected of any rally-inspired street car, the i30N will have an estimated 245 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four. Though front-wheel-drive — Neuville uses a traditional handbrake to slide it — it is rumored that an AWD version could follow after its initial release. Importantly, it's also equipped with a proper 6-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The i30N is expected to be released less than a year from now. However, by 2019 there be an even high-powered, 268-horsepower version and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.


