Icon turns 1973 Volkswagen Thing into EV

  • May 13, 2017, 5:52 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Wild Thing was commissioned by a customer.

Los Angeles-based Icon has transformed a 1973 Volkswagen Thing into a quick, silent electric car. The builder's first-ever electric conversion was commissioned by a customer.

1973 was the Thing's first year on the United States market. The open-top, beach-friendly Vee-Dub came with an air-cooled, 1.6-liter flat-four engine that it shared with the iconic Beetle. It made 40 horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque, middling figures at the time, and it spun the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission.

Called Wild Thing, Icon's latest creation ditches the flat-four and instead adopts an electric motor rated at 180 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. A 40-kWh battery pack stores electricity. Part of it is mounted under the front trunk, and the rest is found directly behind the rear seats.

To keep the extra weight in check, Icon added disc brakes on the front axle and it completely revised the suspension system. The Wild Thing is much faster than stock, it handles better, and it can even do donuts.

The aesthetic modifications include new rims, blacked-out headlights, an aftermarket hard top, and leather upholstery on the seats. There's also a custom-built digital instrument cluster designed to look like the original analog unit normally found in the Thing, and build-specific knobs on the dashboard.

Icon is working on a second electric conversion, and founder Jonathan Ward is open to doing more in the future. But while he's willing to embrace new ideas, he draws the line at autonomous technology.

"I'm pretty much down with any of it short of autonomous. Personally, I could give a rat's butt about autonomous cars," said Ward.

That means you'll have to look elsewhere if you want a shop to stuff Tesla's Autopilot suite of electronic driving aids in a 1962 Chevrolet Biscayne.

