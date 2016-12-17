Extreme climate conditions have created dangerous driving situations in the mid-Atlantic states.





In Maryland, an icy Interstate 95 has caused a 55-car pile-up responsible for two fatalities. The Baltimore area artery ground to a halt around 5 a.m. this morning and shut down for two hours, according to CNN. A third death was reported in a multi-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, about 65 miles south.

In Baltimore, a dramatic cellphone video taken a stranded motorist in by the name of Marvellous Amasiacu captured a scene straight out of a blockbuster action flick. An out-of-control tanker truck skids, strikes the concrete median, flips over, and explodes just feet from Amasiacu's camera (see video here).

"This is the worst accident that we've seen," said Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh.

While good samaritans were pulling people out of crashed cars, emergency crews advised people to stay warm and inside their cars for protection from additional vehicles that could crash into the pile-up.

According to the CNN report, over 200 accidents were reported to police in nearby Marion and Hendricks counties.

Drivers were advised to stay indoors until conditions improve.





