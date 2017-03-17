IIHS lists best used vehicles for teen drivers [Video]

Most Discussed
Musk tells activist shareholders to 'buy Ford stock'
The group wants Tesla's board to be restructured, arguing that alleged close business and familial ties "give rise to self-dealing behavior." http://reut.rs/2oDQMO2
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV leaked
Amateur spy shots have prematurely revealed the Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV will be presented next week at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's too early to tell whether it will be sold in Europe, or if it's a China-only model. http://bit.ly/2oCe6LQ
2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed
Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer. http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT
Jaguar could deep-six XJ
Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed. The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe. http://bit.ly/2o9O4f4
Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga
Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet. http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM