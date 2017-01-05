Imperial AT-AT Walker recalled for hydraulic issues

  •         by Byron Hurd

Canada's Transport ministry celebrates May 4th with recall.

Transport Canada issued a recall notice Thursday for the Imperial All-Terrain Armored Transport--the iconic AT-AT "Walker" first introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The spoof notification was posted by the ministry in celebration of May 4th--Star Wars Day.
The recall notice states that the AT-AT's central hydraulic system "...could fail in extreme cold temperatures, such as on planet Hoth or in Northern Canada. This could impair laser cannon tracking, and affect the walker's ability to maintain balance and could ultimately result in a crash causing injury to imperial troops."

Though this sounds like a serious issue, especially for Imperial forces patrolling the Yukon, the defect was qualified as "inconsequential" by Transport Canada. It sounds a bit more urgent to our ears, but they're the experts.

As TechCrunch points out, the recall notice spares some of the more arcane minutiae regarding the AT-AT, such as its actual manufacturer (Kuat Drive Yards), instead choosing to make the joke a but more universally (galactically?) accessible.

Regardless, we tip our hats to Transport Canada for a rare and welcome dose of humor from a source which rarely exhibits it. May the 4th be with you, eh.
