Imperial AT-AT Walker recalled for hydraulic issues

Judge not convinced Uber stole IP from Waymo
Google's Waymo division hasn't presented clear evidence that Uber and one of its top engineers conspired to steal its intellectual property, according to Automotive News. "I've given you lots of discovery, and so far you don't have any smoking gun," said U.S. District Judge William Alsup. http://bit.ly/2pIdCT5
Lamborghini Sesto Elemento with 123 miles for sale
A rare Lamborghini Sesto Elemento with just 123 miles on the clock is for sale in Dubai. One of just 20 examples built, the supercar is priced at roughly $2.6 million. http://bit.ly/2pIhKT6
Tesla revenues, losses grow
Tesla's revenues more than doubled during the first quarter of this year. However, Automotive News reports its net loss reached $330 million during the same time period. http://bit.ly/2qv9J6C
Karma Revero launches ad campaign
Karma aired the first ad for the Revero, which is essentially a re-worked Fisker Karma. Pricing starts at $130,000, a figure that makes it about as expensive as a top-spec Tesla S. Deliveries will start this month. http://bit.ly/2quOxOj
Updated BMW M2 leaked
A leak has prematurely revealed the face-lifted BMW M2. Nearly insignificant, the visual updates are limited to LED headlights inspired by the ones found on the 3 and 4 Series. http://bit.ly/2quGj8M
Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?
A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air. https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab
Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked
The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being. http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ