In pictures: Six CPO vehicles we'd put in our driveways

  • May 2, 2017, 11:30 am
  • May 2, 2017, 11:30 am
  •         by Leftlane Staff

Our picks for nearly-new cars you won't hate driving.

If you'll recall, we did a feature earlier this year about the upsides (and potential pitfalls) of buying a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, but it's one thing to talk abstractly about finding good CPO values, and another thing entirely to actually go about picking some.

Today, then, we're going to attempt to rectify that. Here are our picks for six CPO cars that we'd gladly put in our driveways.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Now, we know what you're thinking. Toyota Land Cruiser? That sounds like the sort of car you buy old and well-worn, right? Well, sure. If you're looking for the best bargain, Toyota's reliability (and consequently its notoriously high resale value) makes an older, more-traveled car an attractive prospect for bargain hunters.

It's not necessary to buy a decade-old Toyota just to get a good deal, however. While the combination of resale value and already-higher CPO premiums may make the Land Cruiser seem like a bad deal, keep in mind that you're getting a car that is practically new, under comprehensive factory and CPO warranties, and still several thousand dollars cheaper than a nearly identical factory fresh model on the other end of the showroom. Best deal? Maybe not. Still a good one? Absolutely.

Chevrolet Camaro
"Chevrolet" may not be the first nameplate that comes to mind for CPO, but rest assured that the company has a robust program in place with plenty of models to choose from. The Camaro (pictured here is a 2015 SS 1LE) makes for an attractive purchase for a couple of reasons, not the least of which being the fact that it's a prior-generation model. This naturally depresses the resale a bit, making it possible to get into a CPO-warrantied, low-mile, independently suspended V8 pony car for a song. Just remember, for the price of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro V6, you could have had a V8.

Jaguar XF
Now we're talking, right? When one thinks of CPO, this sort of car is exactly what springs to mind--a luxury brand with traditionally poor resale value and tons of cutting-edge, premium content that might well break. It's astonishing just how much car you can get for your money when you look at pre-owned Jaguars. We'd say it's the second-best approach to Jaguar ownership next to leasing (if you consider that ownership), but beware that if you decide to unload it when the certified warranty expires, you're going to be looking at another significant chunk of depreciated value.

Mercedes-AMG CLA45
Are you a sport compact enthusiast in search of a more upmarket offering? Find the Volkswagen Golf R to be a bit boring, but the Subaru WRX STI and Ford Focus RS a bit too boy-racer? Well, here's your pick, and if you're OK with the idea of getting a little less power and skipping a few late-breaking features, the best bang for your buck could be a two- or three-year-old Mercedes-AMG CLA45.

The early models boasted only 355 horsepower (to the current car's 375) and you'll miss out on some interior tech, but for the price, it's hard to argue with the value.

BMW 2-Series
Remember the 1 Series? We'd hope so; it has only been gone a few years now. Oh, you didn't even realize it had gone? Even better. This is the CPO BMW for you.

BMW's 2 Series replacement is the enthusiast's choice in the entry-level compact luxury market. A nearly new BMW M235i is the budget alternative to buying a brand-new M240i, and even better, nipping at the heels of the mighty M2. Sure, you don't get a trick differential or the prestige of a proper M-car, but you'll pay about half as much for the pleasure.

Subaru BRZ
The Subaru BRZ is sort of a best-of-all-worlds case for a CPO purchase. Subaru's resale value is traditionally high, but not startlingly so. Fortunately, like the Camaro, a prior-year BRZ has a bit of the "old model" smell to it, meaning used values are starting to depreciate a bit more aggressively. What's even better is that the BRZ didn't improve nearly as much as the Camaro when it was overhauled, meaning you're less likely to feel like you're missing out on the latest and greatest in performance.

What's next?
Feel like you're ready to take the plunge? Consult our CPO Buyer's Guide and happy hunting! Your next new-to-you car is just around the corner.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Even Jeep can't escape slowing sales

Only two brands shined in the FCA portfolio in April--Alfa Romeo and Ram. The former is riding a wave of volume brought on by the introduction of its new Giulia lineup; the latter continues to shine in America's truck-obsessed market.   http://bit.ly/2qoYCMQ

 8m

MINI announces roof tent for Countryman

MINI has teamed up with Autohome to develop a pop-up tent that fits on the Countryman's roof. Named Air Top, the tent is big enough to comfortably fit two adults. Pricing information for the U.S. market hasn't been announced yet.   

 2h

Chevrolet temporarily stopping 'Vette factory tours

Chevrolet will stop giving tours of the Corvette factory for a year and a half as it performs renovation work. Insiders suggest the Bowtie is also getting the plant ready for the next-gen 'Vette, which will arrive before the end of the decade.   http://bit.ly/2pAEAvF

 3h

GM expanding Oshawa plant

General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs.   http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB

 4h

UK license test to include GPS guidance

In the United Kingdom, getting a driver's license will soon require demonstrating the ability to follow a GPS. Starting in December, part of the exam will involve following GPS instructions for at least 20 minutes.   http://bit.ly/2qny3Y9

 5h

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China.   http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD

 6h

2018 BMW M5 getting RWD button

The 2018 BMW M5 will be all-wheel drive. However, enthusiasts will be able to channel the 4.4-liter V8 engine's full 600-horsepower output to the rear wheels at the push of a button.   http://bit.ly/2pArHSg

 7h

Marchionne: Ferrari won't turbocharge V12

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne opined it would be "nuts" to put a turbo -- or two -- on the brand's V12. The engine will always remain naturally-aspirated, but it will rely on hybrid assistance to keep fuel economy in check.   http://bit.ly/2pA90OY

 8h

Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

A Ferrari F40 prototype shown at the 1987 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show has burned to the ground in northern Italy. Italian media outlets report the cause of the fire isn't known yet.   http://bit.ly/2qngYhe

 9h

Porsche patents A-pillar airbag

A patent application reveals Porsche is working on integrating airbags into a car's A-pillars. The device promises to make convertibles safer in the event of a crash.   http://bit.ly/2pAkjq9

 10h