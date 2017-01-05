Industry facing shortage of trained mechanics?

  • May 4, 2017, 9:58 am
  • May 4, 2017, 9:58 am
  •         by Justin King

BMW's national training manager says young people now lack a "mechanical interest and understanding."

The automotive industry is reportedly facing a severe shortage of trained mechanics to service modern vehicles.
A New York Times report suggests potential six-figure salaries for master mechanics with five years of experience has not naturally attracted a flood of applicants interested in working for dealership service departments.

Some industry players apparently blame the computerization of automobiles -- requiring specialized training -- and the lack of vocational programs at the high school level.

"There's less of a mechanical interest and understanding among young people," says BMW of North America national technical training manager Gary Uyematsu. "hey are not hands-on."

Automakers have responded by launching more training programs at the basic level. In some cases, courses are subsidized by the dealerships that hire students after their training is complete.

Reflecting modernization of vehicle control systems, BMW's Service Technician Education Program spends the vast majority of its class time teaching students to use computerized diagnostic and repair tools.

Interestingly, the report does not directly address a looming shift in the automotive service industry as electric vehicles rise in popularity. An Audi executive earlier this year warned its US dealer network to begin preparing for the shift, arguing that EVs could eventually dominate the industry and "these cars are going to have to be fixed less," though they present other opportunities such as installing home charging systems.
