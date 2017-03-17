Infiniti previews NY-bound QX80 Monograph concept

  • April 2, 2017, 8:22 am
  • Apr 2, 2017, 8:22 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Infiniti's next-gen QX80 is taking shape.

Infiniti has published a dark teaser image to preview a concept named QX80 Monograph.
The name says it all: Infiniti's next concept car will shed insight into the next-generation QX80. We can already tell its front end echoes the design of the company's recent concepts by adopting styling cues like L-shaped LED headlights, diagonal daytime running lights, and a wide grille emblazoned with an oversized Infiniti emblem.

Technical specifications haven't been published yet. The current QX80 is offered exclusively with a 5.6-liter V8 engine that makes 400 horsepower and 416 pound-feet of torque. Big, burly SUVs are increasingly falling victim to downsizing, so it's reasonable to speculate Infiniti's next-gen behemoth will receive a smaller engine to comply with looming fuel economy and CO2 regulations in the United States and abroad.

The Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept is scheduled to make its public debut on April 11 during this year's edition of the New York Auto Show. Leftlane will be on-location to bring you live images and full details as soon as the concept breaks cover.

As is often the case, the QX80 Monograph is a concept in name only. A toned-down version of it is widely expected to arrive in showrooms next year, likely as a 2019 model.

