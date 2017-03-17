Infiniti previews NY-bound QX80 Monograph concept

Most Discussed
Subaru parent company changes name
Subaru parent company Fuji Heavy Industries has changed its name. The Japanese firm is now known simply as Subaru Corporation. "This change in company name declares Subaru's determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value," explained a spokesperson in a statement. http://bit.ly/2nKI2TS
Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept to bow in New York
Infiniti will introduce a concept named QX80 Monograph at the New York Auto Show. As its name implies, the design study will preview the next generation of the range-topping QX80 SUV. http://bit.ly/2opERDY
McLaren announces feather-wrapping option for 570GT
Starting today, McLaren 570GT buyers can order their car with an industry-exclusive feather-wrap that reduces drag. The 300-hour long process involves carefully applying the synthetic, lacquer-coated feathers one at a time http://bit.ly/2npufjH
Fire collapses I-85 bridge in Atlanta
Atlanta's infamous traffic will undoubtedly experience worse delays, as the interstate will be closed in both directions "for the foreseeable future" according to GDOT. http://on-ajc.com/2mWhkKQ
Tesla Model 3 won't get conventional instrument cluster
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed the upcoming Model 3 will not feature an instrument cluster mounted behind the steering wheel. It won't get a heads-up display, either, according to Musk. http://bit.ly/2nmwO5R
V8-powered Mercedes GLC to debut next week
The long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will break cover on April 5th. The 500-horsepower crossover will be shown to the public halfway through next month during the Shanghai Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2mVgmhK
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York
Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans. http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w