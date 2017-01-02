Most Discussed

Infiniti to introduce updated Q50 sedan in Geneva

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 12:01 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Infiniti Q50 is getting a nip and a tuck.

Infiniti has announced plans to introduce an updated version of its Q50 sports sedan at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.
According to Infiniti, the new Q50 will feature revised interior and exterior design. However, the automaker has so far only released a single image showing the front end of the new car. While we'll have to wait to see what is in store for the rest of the car, the nose of the new Q50 will feature a more aggressive front bumper design with updated fog lamps.

The new Q50 will also include the second-generation of Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering, which the automaker promises will deliver smoother and more direct steering responses.

Powertrains are expected to carryover unchanged. In the United States that will mean a base turbocharged four-cylinder, as well as a pair of optional twin-turbocharged V6s.

Infiniti will officially unveil its updated Q50 on March 7. Sales should kick off later this year.

