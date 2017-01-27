Instagram leak claims to show McLaren's next Super Series

  • Updated January 27, 2017, 1:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

Known internally as the P14, the car is expected to be named the 720S when it debuts in Geneva.

McLaren's next Super Series model may have slipped into view ahead of its official unveiling in Geneva.


An image posted by Instagram user 'lamborghiniks' is claimed to show the car in apparent final production form. It has been referred to by the internal moniker P14 during the development process, though the expected official nameplate is believed to be 720S.

Carrying forward McLaren's naming scheme, the car should produce 720 PS (710 horsepower). It is expected to be powered by an evolution of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 that propels the current 650S and other members of the Super Series family.

McLaren recently released a close-up teaser showing a new active aerodynamic system, which will generate 50 percent more downforce than the current generation. Two separate air ducts split air through the door structure, one routed to the radiators and another to the front of the wheel arch. The 15-percent improvement in cooling efficiency has likely allowed engineers to squeeze more power from the forced induction system.

More details and teasers will undoubtedly surface in the coming weeks.

RELATED CARS
2016 McLaren 570S
2015 McLaren 650S
2015 McLaren 650S Spider
2015 McLaren P1

A photo posted by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on


  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h