Is this Chevy's Colorado-based Bronco fighter?

Is GM taking the fight to Ford in the reborn rugged SUV space?

Spies have caught a mule testing what might be a new Ford Bronco fighter from Chevrolet. While the shots are very low-res, there's enough here that they may have stumbled upon something pretty significant.

Judging by the beefed-up wheels, tires and powertrain, this mule appears to be based on the Colorado ZR2 concept we saw in Los Angeles last month.

And while it's entirely possible this is simple a testbed for some forthcoming variant of the Colorado itself, the lack of a bed gives us pause.

What's more, rumors have been swirling about a GM-built Jeep Wrangler competitor ever since the days of Hummer. Despite that brand's demise, the rumblings persisted.

While this is far from a sure thing, we know the ZR2 would make an excellent foundation for a Wrangler/Bronco competitor.

Between the factory lift, the 31-inch off-road tires, the front and rear electronic locking differentials, and--oh yeah-Multimatic's Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers that were originally developed for the Camaro Z/28, the ZR2 concept sports more than adequate credentials.