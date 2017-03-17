Is this Jeep's Shanghai-bound concept?

  • April 10, 2017, 4:27 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Jeep might have a Cherokee-based seven-seater in the works.

Low-resolution images leaked online have allegedly revealed Jeep's next concept car. Called K8, the crossover will make its debut in a little over a week during this year's Shanghai Auto Show.

Website Allpar has learned the K8 is built on the same CUSW platform as the Cherokee. However, it appears longer and taller than its compact sibling, and it offers space for up to seven passengers.

The K8 isn't merely a Cherokee with a stretched wheelbase and three rows of seats. It gets a brand-new design that borrows styling cues from the recently-introduced second-generation Compass and from the range-topping Grand Cherokee.

An earlier report claims the K8 receives a Jeep-specific evolution of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid's gasoline-electric drivetrain. Technical specifications haven't been leaked, but going hybrid in China makes perfect sense because the nation is on the brink of introducing strict regulations to speed up the adoption of electrified drivetrains.

Jeep hasn't revealed what it has in store for the Shanghai show yet, so we can't verify the authenticity of the pictures. If they're real, we'll bring you live images of the K8 concept straight from the show floor in Shanghai starting on April 19th.

Allpar reports the K8 will be a concept in name only. Jeep will begin producing a slightly toned-down version of it in China before the end of the year. And while it won't arrive in the United States with Jeep's emblematic seven-slot grille, it could spawn the next member of the Chrysler lineup.

