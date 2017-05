Spied: 2018 Renault Megane RS

The next RS will get over 300 horsepower.

A low-resolution spy shot has given us our best look yet at the next generation of the Renault Megane RSThe Paris-based car maker dropped the two-door version of the Megane in a bid to cut costs, so the Renault Sport model will exclusively be offered as a four-door hatchback for the first time in its history. It will continue to feature an aggressive-looking body kit characterized by a deep front bumper with a F1-inspired blade, flared fenders, and side skirts.Posted on forum Worldscoop , the picture suggests the back end receives an air diffuser made out of carbon fiber and a central-mounted exhaust tip. As always, wide alloy wheels add a finishing touching to the sporty look while helping put the power to the asphalt.Renault has confirmed it will phase out the 275-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo four that powers the current car because it won't comply with the strict emissions regulations scheduled to come into effect over the next few years. Instead, the next Megane RS will downsize, and rumors indicate it could be powered by an evolution of the turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder mounted behind the Alpine A110 's passenger compartment.The next Megane RS will boast approximately 300 horsepower regardless of what engine it uses. While the current RS is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, the next-gen model is expected to make its debut with a dual-clutch automatic controlled by shift paddles. Purists will howl, but Renault believes it will sell more examples of the RS globally -- including key markets such as the UK and Australia -- if the hot hatch is fitted with a quick-shifting automatic.The next-generation Renault Megane RS is tentatively scheduled to debut on May 26 during the Monaco Grand Prix. It will arrive in showrooms across Europe and in several other markets before the end of the year.