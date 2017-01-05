Spied: 2018 Renault Megane RS

  • May 6, 2017, 3:54 am
  • May 6, 2017, 3:54 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next RS will get over 300 horsepower.

A low-resolution spy shot has given us our best look yet at the next generation of the Renault Megane RS
The Paris-based car maker dropped the two-door version of the Megane in a bid to cut costs, so the Renault Sport model will exclusively be offered as a four-door hatchback for the first time in its history. It will continue to feature an aggressive-looking body kit characterized by a deep front bumper with a F1-inspired blade, flared fenders, and side skirts.

Posted on forum Worldscoop, the picture suggests the back end receives an air diffuser made out of carbon fiber and a central-mounted exhaust tip. As always, wide alloy wheels add a finishing touching to the sporty look while helping put the power to the asphalt.

Renault has confirmed it will phase out the 275-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo four that powers the current car because it won't comply with the strict emissions regulations scheduled to come into effect over the next few years. Instead, the next Megane RS will downsize, and rumors indicate it could be powered by an evolution of the turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder mounted behind the Alpine A110's passenger compartment.

The next Megane RS will boast approximately 300 horsepower regardless of what engine it uses. While the current RS is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, the next-gen model is expected to make its debut with a dual-clutch automatic controlled by shift paddles. Purists will howl, but Renault believes it will sell more examples of the RS globally -- including key markets such as the UK and Australia -- if the hot hatch is fitted with a quick-shifting automatic.

The next-generation Renault Megane RS is tentatively scheduled to debut on May 26 during the Monaco Grand Prix. It will arrive in showrooms across Europe and in several other markets before the end of the year.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 15h

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 17h

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 20h

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 21h

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 22h

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 23h

Darth Vader inspired the 2018 Ford Mustang

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang is quietly inspired by Darth Vader. "The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape," Ford design boss Melvin Betancourt explained.   

 1d

Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting

A professional drifter had a team of skilled mechanics build his dream car. Called GT4586, it's a heavily-modified Toyota 86 powered by a 570-horsepower V8 engine pulled out of a Ferrari 458.   http://bit.ly/2qwHTXW

 1d

Hydrogen-powered UPS truck coming this year

UPS will begin rolling out experimental hydrogen-powered delivery trucks in September. Developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, the hydrogen-electric trucks will participate in a pilot program in Sacramento.   http://bit.ly/2pLlIKD

 1d

Is the Tesla Model 3 stealing the S' spotlight?

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is worried the upcoming Model 3 is already hurting Model S sales. "We have seen some impact of Model S orders as a function of people being confused," he said during a conference call. Musk explained some people erroneously think the 3 is a replacement for the S.   http://bit.ly/2qxac8w

 1d