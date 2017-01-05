Spied: 2018 Renault Megane RS

Most Discussed
Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'
<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p> http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad
Tesla to open body repair shops
The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.
TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith
Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year. http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz
Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting
A professional drifter had a team of skilled mechanics build his dream car. Called GT4586, it's a heavily-modified Toyota 86 powered by a 570-horsepower V8 engine pulled out of a Ferrari 458. http://bit.ly/2qwHTXW
Hydrogen-powered UPS truck coming this year
UPS will begin rolling out experimental hydrogen-powered delivery trucks in September. Developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, the hydrogen-electric trucks will participate in a pilot program in Sacramento. http://bit.ly/2pLlIKD
Is the Tesla Model 3 stealing the S' spotlight?
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is worried the upcoming Model 3 is already hurting Model S sales. "We have seen some impact of Model S orders as a function of people being confused," he said during a conference call. Musk explained some people erroneously think the 3 is a replacement for the S. http://bit.ly/2qxac8w