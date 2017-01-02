Italdesign unveils limited edition coupe ahead of Geneva debut

Audi's Italdesign will build just five examples of the V10-powered coupe.

Audi-owned Italdesign has unveiled its latest limited-edition model. The unnamed car will make its first public appearance at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Italdesign says its supercar is based on a modular chassis comprised of carbon fiber and aluminum. The entire body shell is crafted from carbon fiber, so the entire car should be extremely light. Power comes from a 5.2L naturally-aspirated V10 of unspecified power. Italdesign says the limited edition model, which is almost certainly based on the Audi R8/Lamborghini Huracan, can accelerate from 0-62 in 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed in excess of 205mph.

"The development of the one-off was based on the know-how achieved in the designing of hundreds of cars in our 49-year history," said Italdesign Chief Technical Officer Antonio Case.

Italdesign will produce just five units of its ultra-limited series car. Pricing is rumored to be around $1.6 million per unit.

The Geneva-bound coupe will also mark the launch of "Italdesign Automobili i Speciali" brand. The Audi-owned unit will use the new brand to issue limited edition and one-off vehicles in the future.