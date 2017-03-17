Italian gang accused of plot to steal Enzo Ferrari's corpse

  • Updated March 28, 2017, 12:48 pm
  •         by Justin King

The gang allegedly planned to demand a ransom from the Ferrari family.

An Italian gang has been accused of a far-fetched plot to steal Enzo Ferrari's corpse.

Founder of the Prancing Horse marque, Ferrari died nearly three decades ago at the age of 90 -- not long after the company celebrated its 40th birthday by creating the iconic F40.

The conspiracy to steal Ferrari's body was allegedly uncovered when police launched an unrelated investigation into suspected drug and weapon trafficking, according to a Reuters report citing an official statement.

Ferrari is said to be buried above ground in a tomb located in Modena, the city of his birth in 1898.

Police claim the gang planned to seek ransom payment from the Ferrari family.

