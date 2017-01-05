Italy faces potential EU showdown over Fiat emissions tests

Most Discussed
Report: VW emissions fix lowers gas mileage
British magazine Autocar reports TDI-powered Volkswagen models that have received a technical fix to comply with emissions regulations return worse gas mileage. Volkswagen disagrees with the report, and it points out numerous factors can alter the test results.
Brexit could push MINI production out of the UK
The Brexit negotiations could force BMW to move MINI production out of the UK. "You know that we make MINI models at VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. We're flexible," warned BMW boss Harald Kruger. http://bit.ly/2qQjTzq
Uber must return files stolen from Waymo, judge rules
Uber needs to return files stolen from Google's Waymo division, a federal judge ruled. The ride hailing giant knew -- or at least should have known -- that Anthony Levandowski was in possession of stolen files, according to the ruling. However, Uber is allowed to continue developing self-driving cars. http://reut.rs/2rqqFJs
Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free
Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes. http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX
Malcom Bricklin wants to sell art
Entrepreneur Malcom Bricklin is trying to convince high-end car dealers to invest $2 million each in selling art. The catch is that they also need to sell a Panoz-engineered electric car named 3EV. http://bit.ly/2rpqFJt
Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)
Jay Leno got to drive a 1964 Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34), a model never sold in the United States. It was bigger than the Karmann Ghia because it sat on the Type 3 platform, and it used a 1.5-liter flat-four engine. The interior was more luxurious, too. http://bit.ly/2qPTvWj
Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?
Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.
VW faces labor complaints over Chattanooga's partial unionization
Workers accuse the company of increasing health insurance costs and changing shift hours for a group of skilled workers who voted for UAW representation in 2015. http://reut.rs/2qOUWob