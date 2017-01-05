Jaguar - Land Rover boss defends diesel

  • May 6, 2017, 4:19 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Ralf Speth stresses it's important to continue investing in diesel technology.

The diesel engine has been on lawmakers' hit list since news of Volkswagen's far-reaching emissions cover-up fiasco made headlines in 2015. Many companies have vowed to phase out diesel-powered cars, but Jaguar - Land Rover (JLR) remains firmly committed to the technology, even in the United States. Company boss Ralf Speth recently explained JLR's position.

"The latest diesel technology is really such a step in emissions, performance, particulates; it's better for the environment when compared to [an equivalent] petrol. Diesel has to - needs to - have a future," he told British magazine Autocar.

Jaguar is one of the numerous companies investing in electric technology. The company is working on turning the I-Pace concept into a production model before the end of the decade. Speth believes electrification is the future, but he warns the shift away from the internal combustion engine won't happen overnight. It will be a gradual process, and diesel technology is the best way to lower emissions until electric cars become more mainstream.

Additionally, Speth doesn't agree with decision-makers on both sides of the pond who have worked overtime to make the diesel engine public enemy number one. He says the technology's bad reputation is unjustified, and he clearly blames Volkswagen for it.

"This kind of manipulation software is not acceptable," he said, referring to the so-called illegal defeat device discovered in Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche engines. "Unfortunately, the whole automotive industry suffers, not just Volkswagen. Nobody believes the automotive industry anymore. They see us as offenders and not giving the right information," he added.

Note: 2017 Land Rover Discovery pictured. Photo by Byron Hurd.

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 15h

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 17h

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 20h

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 21h

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 22h

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 23h

Darth Vader inspired the 2018 Ford Mustang

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang is quietly inspired by Darth Vader. "The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape," Ford design boss Melvin Betancourt explained.   

 1d

Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting

A professional drifter had a team of skilled mechanics build his dream car. Called GT4586, it's a heavily-modified Toyota 86 powered by a 570-horsepower V8 engine pulled out of a Ferrari 458.   http://bit.ly/2qwHTXW

 1d

Hydrogen-powered UPS truck coming this year

UPS will begin rolling out experimental hydrogen-powered delivery trucks in September. Developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, the hydrogen-electric trucks will participate in a pilot program in Sacramento.   http://bit.ly/2pLlIKD

 1d

Is the Tesla Model 3 stealing the S' spotlight?

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is worried the upcoming Model 3 is already hurting Model S sales. "We have seen some impact of Model S orders as a function of people being confused," he said during a conference call. Musk explained some people erroneously think the 3 is a replacement for the S.   http://bit.ly/2qxac8w

 1d