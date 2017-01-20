Jaguar Land Rover dealers to get VR tech

Jaguar Land Rover is embracing virtual reality.

Jaguar Land ROver may have a reputation as an old world automaker, but the British marque is jumping thoroughly into the future with a new VR system that will let customers virtual scope out new vehicles weeks or even months before they're available at dealerships.

Known as Jaguar Land Rover's Virtual Reality Experience, the system uses a VR headset to gives customers a virtual look at an upcoming product. The virtual tour includes animations and technical details, and potential buyers can also use the VR headset for a 360 degree look-around.

"As if our vehicles weren't exciting enough already, this new way of buying a car will engage customers further with our innovative capabilities," said Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director. "The VR Experience will also help retailers to break the ice with customers and inject even more fun into the process of buying our vehicles."

RELATED CARS 2016 Jaguar XF 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 2017 Jaguar XE 2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupe 2015 Jaguar XJR 2015 Jaguar F-Type Convertible 2015 Jaguar XJ

Jaguar Land Rover will begin shipping the VR Experience to dealers in the United States by the end of the month. The system is already available to dealers in the UK. Jaguar Land Rover's global rollout of the system will include more than 1,500 retailers in 85 world markets.