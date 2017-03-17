Jaguar planning 570-hp F-Pace?

  • Updated March 21, 2017, 6:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The F-Pace SVR is Jaguar's answer to the Macan Turbo.

A high-performance variant of the Jaguar F-Pace is right around the corner, according to a recent report.
The high-riding hot rod is being developed by Jaguar - Land Rover's SVR division. Aimed right at the Porsche Macan Turbo, the model is expected to receive the F-Type SVR's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. Engineers are still fine-tuning the model, but insiders told British magazine Autocar that it will boast up to 570 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels. Autocar speculates the SVR will be capable of hitting 60 mph from a stop in under four seconds, a figure that would make it the fastest model in its segment. In comparison, the Macan Turbo performs the benchmark zero-to-60 sprint in 4.4 seconds.

As is often the case, the bigger engine will be complemented by a comprehensive assortment of suspension, steering, and brake modifications. The F-Pace SVR has been spotted on the Nurburgring before, which suggests it will put a much bigger focus on on-road performance than on off-road prowess.

Visually, the SVR will stand out from the regular F-Pace thanks to a full body kit that will include a new front bumper with wide air dams and a roof-mounted spoiler. It will ride on model-specific alloys wrapped by high-performance tires.

We're inclined to believe the F-Pace SVR will make its debut before the end of the year. Stay tuned, more details will trickle out over the coming months.

