Jaguar planning 570-hp F-Pace?

The F-Pace SVR is Jaguar's answer to the Macan Turbo.

A high-performance variant of the Jaguar F-Pace is right around the corner, according to a recent report.The high-riding hot rod is being developed by Jaguar - Land Rover's SVR division. Aimed right at the Porsche Macan Turbo, the model is expected to receive the F-Type SVR 's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. Engineers are still fine-tuning the model, but insiders told British magazine Autocar that it will boast up to 570 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.An eight-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels. Autocar speculates the SVR will be capable of hitting 60 mph from a stop in under four seconds, a figure that would make it the fastest model in its segment. In comparison, the Macan Turbo performs the benchmark zero-to-60 sprint in 4.4 seconds.As is often the case, the bigger engine will be complemented by a comprehensive assortment of suspension, steering, and brake modifications. The F-Pace SVR has been spotted on the Nurburgring before, which suggests it will put a much bigger focus on on-road performance than on off-road prowess.Visually, the SVR will stand out from the regular F-Pace thanks to a full body kit that will include a new front bumper with wide air dams and a roof-mounted spoiler. It will ride on model-specific alloys wrapped by high-performance tires.We're inclined to believe the F-Pace SVR will make its debut before the end of the year. Stay tuned, more details will trickle out over the coming months.