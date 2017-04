Jaguar teases upcoming XF Sportbrake

Jaguar's next wagon might be sold in North America.

Jaguar is using Wimbledon 2017 as an opportunity to tease its next-generation XF Sportbrake wagon. Jaguar says the XF Sportbrake will go on sale this summer.No ordinary teaser, Jaguar actually sketched a profile image of the next XF Sportbrake on center court at Wimbledon. Jaguar is the official car partner for The Championships at Wimbledon 2017, which is scheduled to kick off on July 3.The next long-roof XF looks to follow the same general design layout of the previous model. However, it looks as though the car's greenhouse will have a slightly sportier edge to it, with a faster-sloping D-pillar. Jaguar also released an overhead picture of the XF Sportbrake, revealing a large sunroof and a tapering waistline."With XF Sportbrake we've created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness," said Ian Callum, head of Jaguar design. "It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect."Although American buyers missed out on the last XF Sportbrake, Jaguar has indicated that it will sell the next version on these shores. However, we've yet to hear an official confirmation from Jaguar on the subject.