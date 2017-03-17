Jaguar to show first factory 'Reborn' E-Type

  March 31, 2017, 1:43 pm
  • Mar 31, 2017, 1:43 pm
  by Justin King

The first example is a 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe 4.2, due to make its Reborn debut at Techno-Classica before going on sale for $357,000 USD or more.

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed its latest 'Reborn' classic car, a Jaguar Series 1 E-Type.

The 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe 4.2 has been extensively restored according to the company's original 1960s factory specification. The Jaguar Classic team referenced build records and drawings held by the Jaguar Heritage Trust and used factory replacement parts to ensure authenticity.

The first vehicle to complete the Reborn transformation was originally exported to California in May 1965. Owners put 78,000 miles on the vehicle before it was put into storage in 1983, retaining its original matching-numbers body, engine and gearbox.

Customers can opt for certain 'sympathetic upgrades' from later E-Type models such as improved cooling, an all-synchromesh gearbox or Series 2 front brake calipers.

Only 10 E-Type cars will be produced as part of the Reborn program, each carrying a base price of £285,000 (~$357,000 USD) or higher.

