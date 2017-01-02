Jaguar XE gets new engine, more tech for 2018

Jaguar has teamed up with Shell to design a cashless in-car payment system for fuel.

Jaguar has made an array of updates to the XE for the 2018 model year.

The most notable change is a new entry-level engine. Jaguar's 3 Series-fighting sedan now comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The all-aluminum mill spins the rear wheels via an automatic transmission, though all-wheel drive can be ordered at an extra cost.

Jaguar doesn't have an answer to the M3 yet, but it's expanding the XE lineup with a new variant powered by the F-Type's supercharged 3.0-liter V6. The XE S offers 380 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

The last addition to the XE lineup for 2018 is a limited-edition model named Portfolio. It's based on the Prestige trim, and it gains features such as heated rear seats, an 825-watt sound system that plays through 17 speakers, power rear sunshades, and a 10-inch touch screen. Jaguar hasn't announced how many examples of the XE Portfolio it will build.

XE buyers who want a fully-loaded car have several new options to choose from. These include Forward Vehicle Guidance, Forward Traffic Detection, Emergency Braking, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay. Android Pay will be added later on.

The 2018 Jaguar XE will go on sale in the coming months with a base price of $35,725, excluding a mandatory $925 destination charge. Note that Shell's in-car payment system won't be available in the United States until later this year.

What about the rest of the Jaguar lineup?

For 2018, the 247-horsepower turbo four becomes the entry-level engine for the F-Pace and the XF. The two models also get a limited-edition Portfolio trim, and many of the XE's optional tech features.

The F-Type receives minor updates for 2018, including a small nip-and-tuck that brings new-look headlights. It also gets lighter seats, a new infotainment system, a self-parking feature, and an application named ReRun that combines GoPro footage and vehicle data to help drivers get faster on the track.

The XJ carries on without any major modifications, though it's not too late for Jaguar to announce changes.