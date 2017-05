Jaguar XF Sportbrake gets tennis camo in latest teaser

The Sportbrake will debut on June 14.

Jaguar has wrapped its next station wagon in tennis-inspired camouflage. The PR stunt is a reminder that the British brand is the official car partner of the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.Called XF Sportbrake, the long-roof model is nearly identical to the XF sedan from the tip of the front bumper to the C-pillar. Beyond that, it gets a gently-sloping roof line that's similar to its predecessor's. Its silhouette is more sporty than utilitarian.It doesn't sound like Jaguar will make any mechanical modifications to go along with the new sheet metal, meaning buyers in Europe will be asked to choose from a large array of gasoline- and diesel-burning engines. Rear-wheel drive will come standard, and all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost.We hear that a hot-rodded model developed by Jaguar's SVR division will debut about a year into the production run. It will fight in the same segment as the Audi RS6 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon The next-generation Jaguar XF Sportbrake will debut online on June 14, and we'll get our first glimpse of it this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will go on sale across Europe and in the United States before the end of the year.By now, it's clear the rumors that claimed Jaguar wouldn't build another wagon were completely false. However, the company has confirmed it has decided not to build a wagon version of the smaller XE to compete against similarly-sized offerings from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.