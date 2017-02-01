January sales: 2017 starts with a whimper

  • Updated February 1, 2017, 11:00 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Heavy December incentives took their toll on January volumes.

Heavy incentives may have carried the day in December, making 2016 one for the record books, but it appears that the auto industry paid the price for it in January as numbers are largely down from where they were a year ago.

The news was generally better for niche brands than it was for volume automakers, though Honda and Nissan both managed to outpace their 2016 numbers. Subaru, Mazda, Audi, Infiniti, Lincoln and Volkswagen all made relatively impressive improvements, though Volkswagen's is overshadowed slightly by just how poorly it showed a year ago.

Some stand-out disappointments were Volvo (down more than 18 percent), Buick (down more than 28 percent) and Lexus (down just over 25%). GM, Toyota and FCA all slipped compared to January of '16. Ford was also down slightly, though not nearly as much as Toyota and FCA, whose eleven-plus-percent drops stand out even in an overall down month.

It is worth noting that most of Buick's decrease comes from the discontinuation of the Verano and slowing sedan sales. Encore continues to sell strongly, as does Trax on the Chevrolet side.

BMW finished the month up just a hair (flat, effectively, at just over 18,000 units) and Lexus... well, it wasn't pretty. Then there's Mercedes-Benz... It's safe to say the three-pointed star is off to quite a start.

That's a wrap on January, everybody.

January year-over-year and 2017 YTD:

- Acura down 10.2%, 9,202
- Alfa up 59%, 108
- Audi up 11.4%, 13,201
- Bentley up 83%, 148
- BMW flat, 18,109
- Buick down 28.2%, 13,117
- Cadillac down 4.1%, 10,298
- Chevrolet down 1.9%, 135,170
- Chrysler down 39%, 13,377
- Dodge down 17%, 40,109
- Fiat down 9%, 2,164
- Ford down 1.8%, 162,401
- Genesis new, 1,818
- GMC up 1.1%, 37,324
- Honda up 7.7%, 97,178
- Hyundai down 0.8%, 44,689
- Infiniti up 35.8%, 11,558
- Jaguar up 117.4%, 2,939
- Jeep down 7%, 58,415
- Kia down 7%, 35,626
- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 88
- Land Rover up 9%, 6,163
- Lexus down 25.6%, 15,572
- Lincoln up 22.4%, 8,785
- Maserati up 69.#%, 889
- Mazda up 10.1%, 21,698
- **Mercedes-Benz up 3.5%, 25,527
- MINI down 4%, 3,110
- Mitsubishi up 3.1%, 6,457
- Nissan up 3.6%, 100,761
- Porsche up 5.7%, 4,602
- Ram up 5%, 38,045
- smart down 18.8%, 324
- Subaru up 6.8%, 43,879
- *Tesla up 34.9%, 2,800
- Toyota down 9.2%, 127,476
- Volkswagen up 17.1%, 23,510
- Volvo down 18.2%, 3,472

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.
** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.

Highlights (sales up > 40%)
Mazda CX-9, up 210.7% to 1,591
Nissan Armada, up 146.5% to 1,903
Volkswagen Passat, up 64.2% to 5,887
Infiniti QX80, up 50.3% to 1,749
Jeep Renegade, up 52% to 9,365


Lowlights (sales down > 30%)
Buick Lacrosse, down 67.8% to 1,307
Chevrolet Malibu, down 43.2% to 8,377

Fiat 500X, down 42% to 600

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 15h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h