Jeep defends "fastest SUV" claim

Most Discussed
Other Grand Cherokee Stories
Other Jeep Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force
Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.
Is this Jeep's Cherokee-based seven-seater?
Grainy, low-resolution images leaked online might have revealed the Jeep K8 concept. Set to debut in Shanghai, the K8 is a Cherokee-based seven-seater crossover powered by an evolution of the Chrysler Pacifica's hybrid drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2nwWZvB
Tesla Model 3 spied in motion
A Youtube user has uploaded footage of a Tesla Model 3 release candidate testing on the highway. Tesla's smallest and most affordable model will debut this summer. http://bit.ly/2ohRez9
2018 Dodge Challenger Demon leaked
A leak has revealed the Dodge Challenger Demon. Set to debut next week during the New York Show, the Demon was designed to reign supreme on the drag strip while remaining street legal. http://bit.ly/2of7osV
Buick Regal getting V6-powered GS trim?
A leak on Buick's own website has confirmed the Regal lineup will expand with a GS model. Presented as a high-performance model, it will arrive with a 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at over 300 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oMKZXf
Geely's Lynk & Co shows sedan concept
Geely-owned Lynk & Co has introduced a concept that previews its first sedan. The Chinese brand wants to gain a foothold in Europe and in the United States by focusing on electrification and car-sharing. http://bit.ly/2oSTkW4