Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT races Ford Model A

  • May 12, 2017, 4:18 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

That sounds completely unfair, but the Ford has more than a few tricks up its sleeve.

Jeep has staged an unlikely drag race in the United Kingdom: a brand-new, bone stock 2017 Grand Cherokee SRT versus a 1930 Ford Model A. That sounds completely unfair, but the Ford has more than a few tricks up its sleeve.
The Model A has been extensively modified by Kelvin Dunn, one of the best-known hot rod builders in Europe. The body now sits on a 1932 Ford chassis, and it's powered by a 5.4-liter Firedome Hemi V8 pulled out of a 1956 DeSoto. Through various upgrades, the eight-cylinder cranks out 304 horsepower. Suddenly, the playing field is a lot more level.

The race took place on the Santa Pod drag strip in England. It looks like the Ford briefly pulled ahead of the Jeep, even without the added benefits of all-wheel drive and a launch control function, but the 468-horsepower V8 helped the Grand Cherokee catch up and take the lead.

The Grand Cherokee was the first to cross the finish line, logging a 13.5-second quarter-mile time. The Ford Model A was only 0.9 seconds behind, which is impressive considering it's down on power and it relies on old-school technology like carburetors.

The time difference between the two Hemi-powered machines would have been a lot greater if Jeep had brought out the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that debuted in New York. But, creativity is a prerequisite for building hot rods, and we're willing to wager Dunn can build something capable of at least keeping up with Jeep's newest SRT-badged model.

