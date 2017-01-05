Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT races Ford Model A

Most Discussed
Other Grand Cherokee SRT Stories
Other Jeep Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
ABC claims BMWs spontaneously combust
ABC News claims late-model BMWs are prone to catching fire while parked. BMW disagrees with the report, and states the fires can't be blamed on a defect. "We have not seen any pattern related to quality or component failure," according to the company.
Lamborghini confirms gas-electric Urus, open to more hybrids
Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed the upcoming Urus SUV will be offered with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain. Surprisingly, he also said he's open to building a hybrid super sports car if weight and packaging issues can be overcome. http://bit.ly/2qyTvdi
F1: Alonso gives McLaren ultimatum
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren five months to prove it can build a winning car. If nothing has changed in October, Alonso will seek a spot on another team. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012, and its car has been plagued with reliability problems this season. http://reut.rs/2r8jPYA
Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior
Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability. http://bit.ly/2po6dvl
Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans
Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn
Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines
Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020. http://bit.ly/2r4qovm
Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911
Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road. http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT