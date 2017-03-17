Most Discussed

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk leaked ahead of NY Auto Show?

  • April 8, 2017, 5:09 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

Could this be Jeep's Hellcat-powered SUV?

Could the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk have been leaked before its debut at the New York International Auto Show next week?

We've seen an image of what's under the hood — a 707-horsepower, supercharged Hemi V8 shared with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Charger Hellcat. Now an exterior shot appears to have leaked on Carscoops.com showing a dark red SUV with an emblem "Grand Cherokee Supercharged" on the doors.

That, really, is the only clue that says this might be powered by the 6.2-liter Hellcat motor and its 650 lb-ft of torque (though some think that Jeep will tone down the output due to the addition of an AWD system to the Trackhawk. Otherwise it looks remarkably similar to the naturally aspirated Grand Cherokee SRT, which has a measly 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

It's a little odd that Jeep wouldn't do a little more to distinguish its flagship performance crossover, other than replacing the fog lights with more vents and a blacked out badge, but that coincides with the spy shots evidence.

In any case, we'll have final confirmation next week when the New York Auto Show kicks off on April 12.

