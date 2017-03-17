Most Discussed

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk revealed ahead of NY Auto Show

  • April 9, 2017, 1:51 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

0-60 in 3.5 seconds and all-wheel-drive make for an epic performance SUV.

That leaked image of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? They are apparently legit. Jeep has released a bunch more photos, confirming the look of the Hellcat SUV.

The differences are subtle. Blacked-out badges, a lack of fog lights, and a "supercharged" emblem on either door are all that distinguish the Jeep visually. Oh, and yellow Brembo brake calipers instead of red.

The 707-horsepower Jeep will be able to rocket from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and drag its way to a quarter mile in just 11.6. Autoblog is reporting that while power output stays the same as its Challenger and Charger Hellcat siblings, the torque rating will see a decrease from 650 lb-ft to 645.

However, engine can now transfer all 6.2 liters of supercharged power to all four wheels, thanks to an all-wheel-drive system not found on the Hellcats. As stated in the Autoblog report, it consists of tougher drivetrain components, such as a transfer case mechanism reinforced with forged gears and a wider chain. The half-shafts and rear driveshaft are also stronger than the ones seen on lesser Grand Cherokees.

The system will also be able to split the power going to the front and rear wheels at three different settings — 50/50 in Snow mode, 40/60 in normal driving mode, and 30/70 in Track mode. The suspension, brakes and wheels will all see upgrades from the Grand Cherokee SRT as well.

We will know more later this week when the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is revealed at the New York International Auto Show.

