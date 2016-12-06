Jeep puts plans for Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer on hold

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 2:08 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Jeep is pumping the brakes on its luxury SUV ambitions.

Jeep's ambitious plan to revive its Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates as full-size luxury SUVs on par with the Land Rover Range Rover have reportedly stalled out.

For the last few months Fiat Chrysler's Jeep division has promised us that both Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models are coming. However, doubt started to creep in after the company pushed back the launch of the luxury SUVs from 2018 to 2019. Now it looks like the project has been suspended indefinitely.

Two suppliers confirmed to Automotive News that the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer project has been put on hold. No reason was given, nor was a timeframe for when Jeep might resume the project.

Although speculation at this point, issues with funding and questions surrounding what platform to use for the Jeep models is likely the root cause for the delay.

FCA is currently the only major automaker with more debt than cash. Add in the fact that the company is currently in the midst of launching its Alfa Romeo brand in the United States and simultaneously designing all-new version of its Ram pickup and Jeep Wrangler and cash is likely at a premium at FCA's headquarters. The Grand Wagoneer would help FCA's bottom line with a price tag stretching to $140,000, but it wouldn't sell in large enough quantities to justify a huge initial investment.

RELATED CARS
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2017 Jeep Patriot
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
2017 Jeep Renegade
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Complicating things further, we've heard rumbling that FCA can't settle on which platform to use for the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. The architecture underpinning the Jeep Grand Cherokee was a natural jumping point, but engineers are reportedly struggling to stretch the platform to meet the needs of the larger Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. The updated body-on-frame chassis that will underpin the next-generation Ram 1500 is being strongly considered, but there are doubts if it will be suitable for an ultra-luxury vehicle.

One possible scenario could see the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer using the Ram's chassis but setting its sights a little lower — instead of targeting the Range Rover, the Jeep twins would take aim at the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, both of which use a truck frame. Such a decision could also cut the development costs for the program.

FCA is keeping quiet on the subject, but the future of the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer looks murky at best.

RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4x4 CRD
Spotlight On: FCA's all-weather lineup
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h