Jeep to idle Toldeo plant ahead of next-gen Wrangler launch

Jeep will temporarily layoff workers as it retools its Wrangler plant in Toledo.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced a temporary layoff that will affect workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex.FCA said this week that the temporary layoff will begin on April 7. The work stoppage will allow FCA to retool the north plant of the Toledo complex for production of the company's next-generation Jeep Wrangler . That line currently build the Jeep Cherokee; that model will be moved to an assembly line in Belvidere, Illinois, to clear room for the new Wrangler.About 3,200 workers will be impacted by the temporary layoff. FCA has not announced how long the plant will be down for retooling.The plant upgrade is part of a $1 billion investment previous announced by FCA. The automaker will use that investment to help transform Jeep into a global auto brand."We want to grow the Jeep and Ram brands here in the U.S., especially the Jeep brand for the global market," FCA representative Jodi Tinson told The Detroit News.The next-generation Jeep Wrangler is expected to make its world debut at next January's Detroit auto show.