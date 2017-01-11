Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer will use body-on-frame Ram chassis

Jeep has decided to borrow the Ram's chassis for its new Wagoneer models.

Jeep has confirmed that its upcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUV models will share a body-on-frame platform with the next-generation Ram pickup truck.

Jeep originally set off to base the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer on the same unibody chassis as the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, but ultimately abandoned that idea because it would have severely limited towing abilities. Instead, Jeep will base its new SUVs off of the same rugged platform that will underpin the next Ram truck.

The Wagoneer will use a smaller wheelbase and square off against the Chevrolet Tahoe. The Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, will use a longer wheelbase and be aimed up-market at the Cadillac Escalade ESV. A hybrid powertrain is planned for the Wagoneer range.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are expected to range from $60,000-$100,000. That's rarefied air for Jeep, but a segment that's viewed as critical for the brand. "It's a place we've been, we walked away from it, now we're going to be strong again," Jeep CEO Mike Manley told Road & Track.

Production of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will begin in 2020.