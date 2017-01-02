Most Discussed

Other Wrangler Stories

Other Jeep Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Jeep Wrangler-based pickup stalled until 2019

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 10:58 am
  •         by Justin King

Jeep head Mike Manley suggests the pickup could bring a historical nameplate out of retirement.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reportedly fallen behind schedule in developing the Jeep Wrangler-based pickup.
Get More Car Info


Jeep brand head Mike Manley has gone on the record saying the long-rumored pickup will not arrive until late 2019, according to a Detroit News report.

The cargo-hauling model will borrow its platform architecture from the next-generation Wrangler, which is expected to debut later this year. Reports initially suggested the pickup would follow just one year later, but that gap appears to have doubled.

Despite the pickup delay, Manley promises the redesigned Wrangler is still on track for a fourth-quarter launch this year. Notably, the company is expected to maintain production of both the JK generation and its JL successor concurrently on separate assembly lines for six months. The Cherokee will first be sent to Illinois, leaving a vacancy at the Toledo facility for the new Wrangler. After JK production is over, its line will be used for the pickup.

"The key thing for me is to make sure the new Wrangler is fully up and running," Manley said.

The comment suggests the company may have stretched the retooling schedule to provide more flexibility to deal with unforeseen hiccups during the ambitious juggling act. If JL production does not ramp up to full volume in six months -- or if Wrangler demand spikes above expectations -- JK output can be maintained at full tilt for many more months than planned.

The automaker has not yet pinned down a label for the pickup, though Manley hints that a historical nameplate could be brought out of retirement.

Now

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 6h

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 7h

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 7h

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 1d

Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.    

 1d