Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon gets beefier axles, diff covers

The SUV rides on a slightly lifted suspension with unique painted wheels and 32-inch tires, with room to fit 35-inch knobbies.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has introduced a new special-edition Wrangler , the Rubicon Recon package.

Building upon the 2016 Rubicon Hard Rock configuration, the Recon build is equipped with similar 17-inch painted aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch BF Goodrich KM off-road tires. A dual-vent Power Dome hood carries the 'Rubicon' logo in silhouette, while the grille and bumpers have been finished in matching low-gloss black.

The company decided to lift the suspension by a modest half inch. The SUV is prepped to go higher, thanks in part to shortened rock rails that provide clearance for 35-inch tires. An upgraded Dana 44 front axle benefits from stronger tubes and heavier-duty end forgings, with electronic locking differentials front and rear. Cast differential covers add a bit more protection from stubborn obstacles.

Drivers are treated to a standard eight-speaker audio system, black leather heated seats, red accent stitching and matching seat belts, among other interior enhancements.

The Rubicon Recon is due to arrive in showrooms later this month with prices starting at $39,145 for the two-door model or $42,945 in Unlimited guise. Earlier leaks suggest the package is only the first in a wave of special-edition models to debut this year, celebrating the JK chassis as the next-generation Wrangler inches closer to production.