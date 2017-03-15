Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup to ride on Ram chassis?

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 3:19 pm
  •         by Justin King

A speculative report suggests the pickup might not share its chassis architecture with the next-generation Wrangler SUV.

Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup might not share its chassis architecture with the next-generation Wrangler SUV, according to a speculative report from Automotive News.

Brand head Mike Manley recently confirmed that the pickup has been stalled from its expected 2018 launch. Known by the chassis code JT, the production edition will not arrive until late 2019.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Toledo North assembly plant will be retooled to build the JL-generation Wrangler SUV starting in November. Production of the current JK Wrangler will carry on concurrently for six months.

Once JK production comes to an end, the vacant assembly line is expected to be used for the JT pickup.

AN's Larry Vellequette suggests President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs for imported vehicles could inspire FCA to shift its Mexico-based Ram assembly operations back to the US. Toledo is viewed as a potential candidate, and the Toledo South facility is already said to be due for a significant paint-shop expansion to accommodate the longer Wrangler-based pickup.

The development delay could also be viewed as evidence that FCA is holding back a Ram-based Wrangler pickup until the next-generation Ram 1500 is ready for production.

FCA has not confirmed any details surrounding the Wrangler-based pickup, which might not even bear the Wrangler name.

