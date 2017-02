Judge allows Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed

Plaintiffs have been allowed to move forward with claims of deceptive advertising, but claims related to breach of contract have been dismissed.

A judge has allowed a Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed, though some claims have been dismissed.A group of owners filed the lawsuit last year, claiming that General Motors used a defeat device in the Cruze Diesel to circumvent emissions regulations. The system allegedly reduces emissions when the vehicle is being tested but deactivates when the vehicle is operated in real-world conditions.Judge Thomas L Ludington of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan partially sided with GM, dismissing breach-of-contract allegations, but upheld claims related to deceptive advertising and fraudulent concealment, according to The Detroit News "We're pleased with the ruling because the court found that many of the legal theories put forward by the plaintiffs don't hold water," GM spokesman James Cain said in a statement. "We're confident their remaining claims will eventually fail as they are baseless."The lawsuit appears to accuse GM of the same illegal cheat that has cost Volkswagen billions in penalties and repair costs. The Environmental Protection Agency has not accused GM of violating emissions laws, however, and GM claims its Cruze Diesel is compliant with all EPA and California Air Resources Board regulations.