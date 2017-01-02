Judge allows Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed

  • Updated February 15, 2017, 4:57 pm
  •         by Justin King

Plaintiffs have been allowed to move forward with claims of deceptive advertising, but claims related to breach of contract have been dismissed.

A judge has allowed a Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed, though some claims have been dismissed.
Get More Car Info


A group of owners filed the lawsuit last year, claiming that General Motors used a defeat device in the Cruze Diesel to circumvent emissions regulations. The system allegedly reduces emissions when the vehicle is being tested but deactivates when the vehicle is operated in real-world conditions.

Judge Thomas L Ludington of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan partially sided with GM, dismissing breach-of-contract allegations, but upheld claims related to deceptive advertising and fraudulent concealment, according to The Detroit News.

"We're pleased with the ruling because the court found that many of the legal theories put forward by the plaintiffs don't hold water," GM spokesman James Cain said in a statement. "We're confident their remaining claims will eventually fail as they are baseless."

The lawsuit appears to accuse GM of the same illegal cheat that has cost Volkswagen billions in penalties and repair costs. The Environmental Protection Agency has not accused GM of violating emissions laws, however, and GM claims its Cruze Diesel is compliant with all EPA and California Air Resources Board regulations.
  

Now

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 3h

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 3h

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 5h

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 6h

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 11h

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 12h

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 13h

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 13h

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 14h

Jaguar updates XE for 2018

Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.   

 14h